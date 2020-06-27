Colony Group LLC Has $226,000 Stock Holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Colony Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 52.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $49,402.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,089.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total value of $214,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,361,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $128.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.36. The company has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.17. Hershey Co has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 71.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 53.46%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cfra lowered Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Edward Jones upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.67.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

