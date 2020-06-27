Colony Group LLC Has $236,000 Stock Position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Colony Group LLC lowered its holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 15.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,822 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Masco by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 371,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,809,000 after buying an additional 125,653 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,447,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,483,000 after buying an additional 525,562 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Masco by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 68,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

In other Masco news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 1,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $479,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,377.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,920 shares of company stock valued at $819,846 in the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MAS opened at $48.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. Masco Corp has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $50.10.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 2,296.06% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAS. TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Masco from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Masco from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Masco from $46.50 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.