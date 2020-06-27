Colony Group LLC Has $246,000 Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Colony Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,616 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gentex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gentex by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 323,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,385,000 after purchasing an additional 58,391 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 262,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,618,000 after buying an additional 22,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 83,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 30,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Gentex from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Gentex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $25.20 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $31.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average of $26.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $453.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.65 million. Gentex had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.