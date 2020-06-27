Colony Group LLC Has $249,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,726,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 798,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,283,000 after buying an additional 68,934 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 520,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,841,000 after buying an additional 38,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,755,000.

IWY opened at $106.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.32. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $108.52.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

