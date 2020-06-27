Colony Group LLC Has $256,000 Position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Colony Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMLC. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1,042.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EMLC opened at $31.05 on Friday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.32.

About VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.