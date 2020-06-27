Colony Group LLC Has $282,000 Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Colony Group LLC lowered its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,331 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in VMware by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,202,789 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $486,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,896 shares during the period. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST increased its stake in VMware by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,743,098 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $211,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,098 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank raised its holdings in VMware by 69.4% during the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,362,234 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $286,067,000 after buying an additional 968,090 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of VMware by 84.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,405,694 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $170,230,000 after acquiring an additional 643,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $92,521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.09% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

NYSE:VMW opened at $149.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $183.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.88 and a 200 day moving average of $139.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. VMware had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 58.44%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on VMware from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.78.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,548 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $1,730,339.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,137 shares in the company, valued at $18,570,934.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 27,498 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,574,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,557,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,111 shares of company stock worth $28,421,367 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.