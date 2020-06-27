Colony Group LLC Increases Position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DISCA. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Discovery Communications by 492.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,712,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,413,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,194,000 after buying an additional 1,180,498 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,555,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,851,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,087,000 after buying an additional 618,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 832,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,250,000 after buying an additional 580,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 5,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $112,109.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 780,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,735,871.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $20.26 on Friday. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $33.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

