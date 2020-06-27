Colony Group LLC Invests $131,000 in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 142,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 9.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.8% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $21.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.70. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Manulife Financial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Manulife Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.