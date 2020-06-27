Colony Group LLC Invests $161,000 in SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Separately, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in SANDVIK AB/ADR by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.86. SANDVIK AB/ADR has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $20.39. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.26.

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter. SANDVIK AB/ADR had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 7.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that SANDVIK AB/ADR will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SANDVIK AB/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

