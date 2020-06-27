Colony Group LLC Invests $235,000 in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPB. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,114.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 62,436 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 464,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,933,000 after purchasing an additional 24,905 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $49.60 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $57.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.73 and a 200 day moving average of $48.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 46.05%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

CPB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.12.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

