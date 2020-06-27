Colony Group LLC Lowers Holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 81.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45,245 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in American International Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in American International Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 92,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in American International Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

AIG opened at $29.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.84. American International Group Inc has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $58.66.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 4.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American International Group from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on American International Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on American International Group from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on American International Group from $53.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.23.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

See Also: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.