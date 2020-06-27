Colony Group LLC Lowers Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Colony Group LLC lessened its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,889 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,949,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,343,000 after buying an additional 334,218 shares in the last quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 7,138,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,287,000 after acquiring an additional 330,897 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,628,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,750,000 after acquiring an additional 800,719 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,558,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,282,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,315,000 after buying an additional 1,507,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNP opened at $17.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $30.71. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of -12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.04.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.22. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.52%.

In related news, Director David J. Lesar bought 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $200,535.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,285.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CNP shares. Cfra raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.84.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

