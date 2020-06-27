Colony Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Colony Group LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 57.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,464 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSB opened at $31.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.78. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $31.40.

