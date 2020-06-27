Colony Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Colony Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 80.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,351 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 104.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

TIP opened at $123.06 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.37 and a 52-week high of $123.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.28.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

