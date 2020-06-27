Colony Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Colony Group LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 95.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,852 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 57.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

JPST opened at $50.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.33.

