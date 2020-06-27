Colony Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Colony Group LLC cut its position in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,822 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Masco by 889.9% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 50.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the first quarter worth $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its position in Masco by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 949,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 437,374 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $48.70 on Friday. Masco Corp has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $50.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.95 and a 200 day moving average of $43.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.48.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 2,296.06%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In other Masco news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $479,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,377.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 1,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,920 shares of company stock valued at $819,846 in the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Masco from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

