Colony Group LLC Makes New $199,000 Investment in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,536,692 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $496,786,000 after purchasing an additional 17,146,869 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,984,644 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $852,386,000 after purchasing an additional 137,364 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,079,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $301,655,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894,628 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,646,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $276,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,567,095 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $229,868,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

TU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TELUS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on TELUS from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. CIBC reduced their price objective on TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on TELUS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.72.

Shares of TU opened at $16.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.68. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $20.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.2058 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 77.27%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

