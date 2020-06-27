Colony Group LLC Makes New Investment in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,326 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QLYS. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys stock opened at $100.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.42 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.01. Qualys Inc has a 52 week low of $63.37 and a 52 week high of $119.19.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.81 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qualys Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Qualys from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

In related news, Director Sandra E. Bergeron sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total value of $4,007,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,514 shares in the company, valued at $5,622,713.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $94,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,742,445.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 230,216 shares of company stock worth $24,409,207. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.