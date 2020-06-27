Colony Group LLC Purchases 2,008 Shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,291 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Apache were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apache during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Apache in the first quarter worth about $93,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apache by 76.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 127,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 55,580 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Apache by 3,076.0% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 433,460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 419,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Apache in the first quarter worth about $1,021,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Apache from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Apache from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Apache has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.97.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie bought 32,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $214,781.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,777.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Apache stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 4.65. Apache Co. has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.95.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. Apache’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

