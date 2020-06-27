Colony Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in ASML by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 11,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its holdings in ASML by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 5,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in ASML by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in ASML by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in ASML by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $361.76 on Friday. ASML Holding NV has a 12 month low of $191.25 and a 12 month high of $371.80. The company has a market capitalization of $153.88 billion, a PE ratio of 52.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $331.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. ASML had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding NV will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASML. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of ASML from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.25.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

