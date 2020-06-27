Colony Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Loews Corp purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,791,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Progressive by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,545,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $77.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.93. Progressive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.66. Progressive had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.71.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $1,186,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,667,233.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,063 shares in the company, valued at $598,758.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,468 shares of company stock valued at $6,498,956 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

