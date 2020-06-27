Colony Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,501 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 203.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 31.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

RF stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. Regions Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $17.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.05.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 20.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on RF. ValuEngine lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.77.

In other Regions Financial news, Director Jose S. Suquet acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $51,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,990.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,286.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

