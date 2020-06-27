Colony Group LLC Raises Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 2,859.6% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 19,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 911.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 342.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.09.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. CF Industries had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

In related news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $58,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.