Colony Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,291 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Apache were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apache during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apache in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Apache by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,331 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Apache by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,869 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Apache by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,979 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on APA. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Apache from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Apache from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Apache from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Apache from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apache currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.97.

NYSE:APA opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 4.65. Apache Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie acquired 32,942 shares of Apache stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $214,781.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,777.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

