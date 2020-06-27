Colony Group LLC Reduces Position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB)

Colony Group LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) by 15.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 417.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $788,000.

Get Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $26.86 on Friday. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $28.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.22.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PICB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.