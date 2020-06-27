Colony Group LLC Reduces Position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB)

Colony Group LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,384,000. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 196,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $788,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $812,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PICB opened at $26.86 on Friday. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $28.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.22.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

