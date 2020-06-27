Colony Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Colony Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 23,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 16,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Cfra cut CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CBRE Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

In other news, Director Raymond E. Wirta sold 87,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $3,151,451.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,682.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 39,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $2,027,609.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 325,957 shares in the company, valued at $16,861,755.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,212 shares of company stock worth $7,109,705. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $43.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CBRE Group Inc has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.87.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

