Colony Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Colony Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,948.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,364,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,076,000 after buying an additional 10,991,663 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $72,989,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,610.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 832,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,063,000 after buying an additional 783,431 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,786,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,614,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $72.41 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $53.31 and a 1 year high of $81.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.89.

