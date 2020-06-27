Colony Group LLC Sells 1,036 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Colony Group LLC lessened its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Progressive Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

NYSE IR opened at $27.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.08, a PEG ratio of 347.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll-Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.89.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,782,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $397,211,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $1,634,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,925.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,947,500 shares of company stock valued at $766,685,750. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.