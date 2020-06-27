Colony Group LLC Sells 1,139 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Colony Group LLC decreased its holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in AFLAC by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in AFLAC by 10.3% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AFLAC from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of AFLAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.51.

AFLAC stock opened at $35.83 on Friday. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $57.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.79.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. AFLAC’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

AFLAC Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

