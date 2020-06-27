Colony Group LLC Sells 169 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Colony Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Shares of ICVT stock opened at $71.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.49. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18.

