Colony Group LLC Sells 2,687 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Colony Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACWI. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 550.0% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

ACWI stock opened at $72.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.07 and a 200-day moving average of $72.89. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $53.31 and a twelve month high of $81.75.

