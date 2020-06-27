Colony Group LLC Sells 3,124 Shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Colony Group LLC reduced its stake in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in UGI by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,545,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,777 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in UGI by 65.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,341,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,987 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in UGI by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,079,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,466,000 after acquiring an additional 265,635 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in UGI by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,816,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in UGI by 51.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,118,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock opened at $31.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. UGI Corp has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $54.05.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. UGI had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UGI Corp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.89%.

In other news, CFO Thaddeus J. Jastrzebski acquired 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $247,018.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Walsh acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of UGI from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of UGI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

