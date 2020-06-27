Colony Group LLC Sells 349 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Colony Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSK. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 61.4% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 12.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $40.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.72. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 43.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 58.68%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

