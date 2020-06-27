Colony Group LLC Sells 553 Shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Colony Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBRE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $526,000. Finally, Bank of The West purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. 92.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra cut shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Shira Goodman acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,698.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,750.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,043,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,776,447.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,212 shares of company stock valued at $7,109,705 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.73. CBRE Group Inc has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

