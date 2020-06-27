Colony Group LLC Sells 644 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

VT opened at $73.44 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $53.70 and a 52-week high of $83.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.96.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

