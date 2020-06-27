Colony Group LLC Sells 7,889 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Colony Group LLC reduced its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 41.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,889 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 95,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 15,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.84.

NYSE CNP opened at $17.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.96. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $30.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director David J. Lesar acquired 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $200,535.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,285.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.