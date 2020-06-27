Colony Group LLC Takes Position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,501 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RF. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 245.3% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RF. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.77.

In other news, Director Jose S. Suquet bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $51,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,990.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,286.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.05. Regions Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

