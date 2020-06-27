Colony Group LLC Trims Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Colony Group LLC decreased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,380 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $369,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

In related news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. acquired 194,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 828,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,252,369.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $5.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.31. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $34.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

