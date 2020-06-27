Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Lifted to “Buy” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $100.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on COLM. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $101.00 to $84.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $77.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.95 and a 200-day moving average of $81.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $51.82 and a 12 month high of $109.44.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $568.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.75 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 14.34%. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $265,618.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,359,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,508,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 13,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $1,010,008.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $88,591,479.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,381 shares of company stock worth $9,134,847 over the last three months. Insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,683,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $256,971,000 after purchasing an additional 714,811 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,105,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,129,000 after purchasing an additional 43,148 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,072,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,804,000 after purchasing an additional 234,742 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 905,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,204,000 after purchasing an additional 115,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,970 shares during the last quarter. 41.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

