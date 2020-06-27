Comparing Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) and 1st Constitution Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCCY)

Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) and 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.8% of 1st Constitution Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of Madison County Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of 1st Constitution Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Madison County Financial and 1st Constitution Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison County Financial 26.45% 7.50% 1.34% 1st Constitution Bancorp 19.13% 9.71% 1.03%

Volatility and Risk

Madison County Financial has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Constitution Bancorp has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Madison County Financial and 1st Constitution Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison County Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A 1st Constitution Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Madison County Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. 1st Constitution Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. 1st Constitution Bancorp pays out 21.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. 1st Constitution Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. 1st Constitution Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Madison County Financial and 1st Constitution Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison County Financial $19.41 million 3.73 $5.58 million N/A N/A 1st Constitution Bancorp $68.33 million 1.83 $13.63 million $1.68 7.29

1st Constitution Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Madison County Financial.

Summary

1st Constitution Bancorp beats Madison County Financial on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Madison County Financial Company Profile

Madison County Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank, provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, and time deposits; debt securities; and debit cards. The company also provides agricultural real estate, machinery and equipment, livestock and crop, and operating loans; real estate, construction, investment property, and working capital loans, as well as equipment financing; residential mortgage loans, including conventional, portfolio, and construction home loans; government loans; home equity lines of credit; second mortgages; and home improvement, automobiles, trucks and vans, recreational vehicles, and personal loans, as well as overdraft protection services. In addition, it provides online banking, such as mobile banking and deposit, bill pay, and estatement services. The company was formerly known as Madison County Holding Company and changed its name to Madison County Financial, Inc. in October 2012. Madison County Financial, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Madison, Nebraska.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, and loans secured by equipment and receivables; secured and unsecured short-to-medium term commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential and commercial properties. In addition, the company offers residential first mortgage loans secured by owner-occupied property; construction loans; reverse mortgages; second mortgage home improvement loans; home equity lines of credit; and non-residential consumer loans for automobiles, recreation vehicles, and boats, as well as secured and unsecured personal loans, and deposit account secured loans. It serves corporations, individuals, partnerships, and other community organizations, as well as small businesses and not-for-profit organizations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated through 19 additional branch offices in Asbury Park, Cranbury, Fair Haven, Fort Lee, Freehold, Hamilton Square, Hightstown, Hillsborough, Hopewell, Jamesburg, Lawrenceville, Little Silver, Neptune City, Perth Amboy, Plainsboro, Skillman, Princeton, Rumson, and Shrewsbury, New Jersey; and 2 residential mortgage loan production offices in Forked River and Jersey City, New Jersey. 1st Constitution Bancorp was founded in 1989 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

