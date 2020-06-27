Comparing Nanoflex Power (OTCMKTS:OPVS) and Amkor Technology (OTCMKTS:AMKR)

Nanoflex Power (OTCMKTS:OPVS) and Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Nanoflex Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of Amkor Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 59.3% of Amkor Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Nanoflex Power has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amkor Technology has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nanoflex Power and Amkor Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nanoflex Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Amkor Technology 1 2 1 0 2.00

Amkor Technology has a consensus price target of $11.18, suggesting a potential downside of 5.22%. Given Amkor Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amkor Technology is more favorable than Nanoflex Power.

Profitability

This table compares Nanoflex Power and Amkor Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nanoflex Power N/A N/A -2,468.93% Amkor Technology 4.82% 10.69% 4.56%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nanoflex Power and Amkor Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nanoflex Power $290,000.00 16.40 -$13.52 million N/A N/A Amkor Technology $4.05 billion 0.70 $120.89 million $0.56 21.05

Amkor Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Nanoflex Power.

Summary

Amkor Technology beats Nanoflex Power on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nanoflex Power Company Profile

NanoFlex Power Corporation researches, develops, commercializes, and licenses photovoltaic technologies that enable thin film solar products. The company has worldwide license and right to sublicense intellectual property resulting from its sponsored research programs, which have resulted in a portfolio of issued and pending U.S. patents and their foreign counterparts. Its patented and patent-pending technologies include Gallium Arsenide based solar thin films; and organic photovoltaic materials, architectures, and fabrication processes for ultra-thin solar films offering aesthetics, such as semi-transparency and tinting, and highly flexible form factors. The company's technologies are targeted at various applications comprising portable and off-grid power generation, building applied photovoltaics, building integrated photovoltaics, space vehicles and unmanned aerial vehicles, semi-transparent solar power generating glazing or windows, and ultra-thin solar films for automobiles or other consumer and Internet of Things application, including sensors. NanoFlex Power Corporation was founded in 1994 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services. Its packages employ wirebond, flip chip, copper clip, and other interconnect technologies. The company also provides semiconductor testing services, such as wafer and final test services; flip chip scale package products for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory, and as applications processors in mobile devices; and flip chip ball grid array products for various networking, storage, computing, and consumer applications. In addition, it offers wafer-level CSP packages used in power management, transceivers, sensors, wireless charging, codecs, and specialty silicon; Wafer-level fan-out packages used in ICs; and silicon wafer integrated fan-out technology that replaces a laminate substrate with a thinner structure. Further, the company provides lead frame packages that are used in electronic devices for low to medium pin count applications; substrate-based wirebond packages, which are used to connect a die to a substrate; micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) packages that are miniaturized mechanical and electro-mechanical devices; and advanced system-in-package modules, which are used in radio frequency and front end modules, basebands, connectivity, fingerprint sensors, display and touch screen drivers, sensors and MEMS, and NAND memory and solid state drives. It primarily serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and contract foundries. Amkor Technology, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

