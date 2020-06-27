Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG) Trading Down 2.4%

Concierge Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:CNCG) dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $0.97, approximately 101 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.22.

Concierge Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNCG)

Concierge Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, packs, and distributes meat pies and related bakery confections to the groceries, gasoline convenience stores, and independent retailers in the United States, New Zealand, and Canada. The company is also involved in the provision of security alarm system installation and monitoring services; and wholesale distribution of hair and skin care products under the brand name Original Sprout.

