CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,183 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CONMED were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 13,383 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,446 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 24,734 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 38,258 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CONMED by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,863 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,098,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in CONMED by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 746,532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $83,484,000 after buying an additional 26,473 shares during the period.

CNMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CONMED from $136.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of CONMED in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CONMED in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.43.

In other CONMED news, EVP Wilfredo Ruiz-Caban sold 9,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total transaction of $813,556.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,055.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNMD opened at $66.62 on Friday. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $116.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.62.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

