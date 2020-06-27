Contrasting Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) & Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.3% of Equity Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Equity Residential shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Equity Residential and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Residential $2.70 billion 7.85 $970.38 million $3.49 16.33 Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit $76.64 million 2.31 -$55.42 million N/A N/A

Equity Residential has higher revenue and earnings than Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Equity Residential and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Residential 3 12 1 0 1.88 Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit 0 1 0 0 2.00

Equity Residential currently has a consensus price target of $72.77, suggesting a potential upside of 27.67%. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 25.70%. Given Equity Residential’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Equity Residential is more favorable than Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit.

Profitability

This table compares Equity Residential and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Residential 43.16% 11.20% 5.58% Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit -43.28% 10.44% 0.96%

Dividends

Equity Residential pays an annual dividend of $2.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. Equity Residential pays out 69.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Equity Residential has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Equity Residential has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Equity Residential beats Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit Company Profile

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation. The company also invests in non-agency mortgage backed securities, which are secured by first-lien residential mortgage loans; and other mortgage-related investments consisting of mortgage derivative securities, subordinated interests, and residential real estate properties. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

