CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Declares $1.22 Quarterly Dividend

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 1.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

CoreSite Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 272.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect CoreSite Realty to earn $5.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.6%.

COR opened at $120.19 on Friday. CoreSite Realty has a fifty-two week low of $90.07 and a fifty-two week high of $128.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.35 and a 200-day moving average of $115.37.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.79). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 32.98% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $147.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Iv Aiv Gp L.L.C. Crp sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $249,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Derek Mccandless sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total value of $875,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,691.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,633,083 shares of company stock worth $561,094,645. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James cut CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

