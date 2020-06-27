Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on July 15th

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

Corporate Office Properties Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 48.7% per year over the last three years. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a payout ratio of 125.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.2%.

NYSE OFC opened at $24.66 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.88 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

