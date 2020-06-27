Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Trading Up 6.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)’s share price was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $235.00 to $285.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Coupa Software traded as high as $275.78 and last traded at $274.23, approximately 2,108,286 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,805,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $257.91.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Coupa Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $135.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.58.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

In other news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total value of $128,687.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.65, for a total transaction of $525,131.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,561.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,871 shares of company stock valued at $47,490,478. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Coupa Software by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,338,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,165,182,000 after buying an additional 714,802 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Coupa Software by 22.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 963,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,625,000 after buying an additional 179,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Coupa Software by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,795,000 after buying an additional 20,649 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coupa Software by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,256,000 after buying an additional 23,071 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at about $89,629,000.

The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $119.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.84 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:COUP)

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.