Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Bunge (NYSE:BG)

Bunge (NYSE:BG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $65.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 61.61% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bunge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

Get Bunge alerts:

NYSE:BG opened at $40.22 on Thursday. Bunge has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $59.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($2.01). Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bunge will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bunge by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Bunge by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bunge by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at about $630,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Bunge by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 204,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after acquiring an additional 19,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.