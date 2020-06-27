Credit Suisse X-Links Multi-Asset High Income ETN (NYSEARCA:MLTI) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Credit Suisse X-Links Multi-Asset High Income ETN (NYSEARCA:MLTI)’s share price rose 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.15 and last traded at $23.15, approximately 4,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 801% from the average daily volume of 466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.16.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Multi-Asset High Income ETN stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Multi-Asset High Income ETN (NYSEARCA:MLTI) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 86.76% of Credit Suisse X-Links Multi-Asset High Income ETN worth $6,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

